Enchiladas in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS TRIO$11.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
ENCHILADAS VERDES (3)$10.99
Ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with green salsa and served with rice and beans
ENCHILADAS SUPREME$9.99
One chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchiladas, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada- QUESO$2.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas$7.99
Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Cactus Cantina image

 

Cactus Cantina

3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggetarian Enchiladas$10.69
More about Cactus Cantina

Map

Map

