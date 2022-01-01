Enchiladas in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve enchiladas
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|ENCHILADAS TRIO
|$11.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
|ENCHILADAS VERDES (3)
|$10.99
Ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with green salsa and served with rice and beans
|ENCHILADAS SUPREME
|$9.99
One chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchiladas, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Enchilada- QUESO
|$2.50
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$7.99
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.99