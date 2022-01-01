Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast (3 Slices)$6.99
More about Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

270 Rucker Rd, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Veggie Quesadillas

Chicken Pizza

Chili

Nachos

Pasta Salad

Steak Subs

Lobsters

Edamame

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston