Garden salad in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Knuckie's Hoagies
Knuckie's Hoagies
12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton
|#40 Fresh Garden Salad
|$5.95
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, & onion
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato. onion, black olives,
cucumber & carrots.
Served with house dressing on side.