General tso chicken in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve general tso chicken
More about Gu's Dumplings
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|General Tso's Chicken Combo
|$15.40
Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.