General tso chicken in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve general tso chicken

General Tso's Chicken image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.
General Tso's Chicken$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Item pic

SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe

5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
AD2 - General Tso's Chicken Dinner$13.95
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with dried chilies, broccoli, florets, carrots, bell peppers and onion in a spicy sweet & sour brown sauce.
More about Saigon Cafe

