Grilled chicken in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Minnie Olivia

10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Alla Diavola, Grilled Honey-Lime Marinated "SMF" Chicken, Flor di Late, Olio al Peppercino, Calabrian peppers, San Marzano Sauce$16.00
More about Minnie Olivia
Grilled Chicken image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Grilled Chicken Platter$15.95
Lettuce & Tomato
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Item pic

 

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
25 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$24.99
Large-sized side of Chicken
15 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$15.99
Medium-sized side of Chicken
A La Carte Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)$4.49
Individual side of Chicken
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Club$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey mustard dressing. Served on a grilled Brioche bun
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
The Union Restaurant image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$6.25
More about The Union Restaurant
Bocado Burger- Alpharetta image

 

Bocado Burger- Alpharetta

2820 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Club$12.99
More about Bocado Burger- Alpharetta
Super Pho image

 

Super Pho

12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VS5 Grilled Chicken
More about Super Pho

