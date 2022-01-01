Grilled chicken in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Minnie Olivia
10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta
|Chicken Alla Diavola, Grilled Honey-Lime Marinated "SMF" Chicken, Flor di Late, Olio al Peppercino, Calabrian peppers, San Marzano Sauce
|$16.00
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$15.95
Lettuce & Tomato
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|25 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)
|$24.99
Large-sized side of Chicken
|15 oz Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)
|$15.99
Medium-sized side of Chicken
|A La Carte Hormone Free All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)
|$4.49
Individual side of Chicken
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey mustard dressing. Served on a grilled Brioche bun
Bocado Burger- Alpharetta
2820 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$12.99