Grits in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve grits

Jekyll Brewing City Center

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jekyll Brewing City Center

15 Academy St, Alpharetta

Avg 4.1 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Geechie Boy Grits$21.00
More about Jekyll Brewing City Center
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten-Free Cheese Grits$3.30
Cheese Grits$3.30
Southern Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
7 Acre BarNGrill

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Gulf Shrimp, lemon, butter , white wine, capers, artichoke, olives, peppadews, pimento cheese grits
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
Item pic

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JAY'S SHRIMP & GRITS (GF)$22.95
jumbo shrimp, crisp bacon, crimini mushrooms, scallions, sweet peppers, cheddar cheese grits, lemon butter sauce
Creamy Cheddar Grits$4.25
More about The Union Restaurant

