Hummus in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve hummus
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
|Harissa Hummus
|$7.95
Chickpeas, harissa peppers, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
|Traditional Hummus
|$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta
|Hummus
|$4.99
Creamy chick pea, tahini and lemon dip (Vegan/GF)
|Feta Cheese Hummus Tub
|$8.99
Feta Hummus 1lb. (GF)
|Roasted Red pepper hummus Tub
|$8.99
Roasted red pepper and garlic 1lb. (vegan/GF)
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Falafel w/ Hummus
|$4.59
3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.
|Hummus & Pita Plate
|$5.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.