Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harissa Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, harissa peppers, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Traditional Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$4.99
Creamy chick pea, tahini and lemon dip (Vegan/GF)
Feta Cheese Hummus Tub$8.99
Feta Hummus 1lb. (GF)
Roasted Red pepper hummus Tub$8.99
Roasted red pepper and garlic 1lb. (vegan/GF)
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Item pic

 

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel w/ Hummus$4.59
3 pieces of Golden Brown Vegan Falafel placed on top of hummus and topped with parsley.
Hummus & Pita Plate$5.99
Creamy garbanzo beans, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and 6 Slices of Warm Pita Bread.
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
7 Acre BarNGrill image

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$12.00
Harissa hummus, chopped kalamata olives , evoo, pita
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Steak Fajitas

Kung Pao Chicken

Antipasto Salad

French Fries

Chicken Curry

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Cucumber Salad

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston