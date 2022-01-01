Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.
Kung Pao Chicken$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
More about Gu's Dumplings
The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KUNG PAO CHICKEN$17.95
chicken stir fry, red peppers, celery, ginger,
scallions, marcona almonds, spicy-sweet sauce, steamed rice
More about The Union Restaurant

