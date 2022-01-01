Kung pao chicken in Alpharetta
Gu's Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|Kung Pao Chicken Combo
|$15.40
Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.