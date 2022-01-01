Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve lentil soup

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$5.99
Red lentil, onion, and spices (Vegan/GF)
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Item pic

 

Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta - 3070 Windward Plz

3070 Windward Plz, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Lentil Soup$4.49
lentils, aromatics, vegetable broth (V+, GF)
Bowl Lentil Soup$5.99
lentils, aromatics, vegetable broth (V+, GF)
More about Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta - 3070 Windward Plz

