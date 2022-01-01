Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

ec5c97f0-b528-42c8-96e9-0ddb34d7d035 image

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.24
6 Fried mozzarella sticks, served with
marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks(6)$8.24
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Served with Marinara Sauce.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.24
6 Fried mozzarella sticks, served with
marinara sauce
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria

