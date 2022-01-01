Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NACHO FAJITA TEXANOS$13.99
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp fajita nachos cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
NACHO CHEESE BURRITO$6.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with nacho cheese and red sauce
NACHOS CATRINAS$10.50
Nachos served with yellow melted cheese, steak, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Beef Nachos$8.25
Bean Nachos$6.99
Queso Nachos$5.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Rice Bowls

Tomato Salad

Veggie Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Rangoon

Chocolate Cake

Brisket

Lobsters

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston