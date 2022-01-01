Pancakes in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve pancakes
Café Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|Cheese Pancakes (syrniki) (3)
|$8.00
Famous Ukrainian and Russian breakfast. Gentle. Delicious. Sweet.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
|Kid's GF Pancake