Paninis in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve paninis
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Pesto Panini
|$9.34
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella, homemade panini bread, served with chips
|Veggie Panini
|$9.34
|Spicy Chicken Panini
|$9.34
Spicy chipotle aioli, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, spinach, and provolone cheese.
Homemade panini bread, served with chips
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Pesto Panini
|$9.34
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella
|Spicy Chicken Panini
|$9.34
Spicy chipotle aioli, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, spinach, and provolone cheese.
|Turkey Panini
|$9.34
Turkey, provolone, tomato, onions, spinach and roasted red pepper aioli.
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Grilled Veggie Panini
|$9.99
Portabello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, grilled onions, melted provolone and Grouchy's Homemade Dijonnaise
|Italian Panini
|$9.99
Smoked ham, salami and melted provolone topped with mayo, oil and vinegar
|Buffalo Chicken Panini
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Grouchy's spicy wing sauce, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese