Paninis in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve paninis

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Panini$9.34
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella, homemade panini bread, served with chips
Veggie Panini$9.34
Spicy Chicken Panini$9.34
Spicy chipotle aioli, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, spinach, and provolone cheese.
Homemade panini bread, served with chips
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Panini$9.34
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella
Spicy Chicken Panini$9.34
Spicy chipotle aioli, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, spinach, and provolone cheese.
Turkey Panini$9.34
Turkey, provolone, tomato, onions, spinach and roasted red pepper aioli.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Veggie Panini$9.99
Portabello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, grilled onions, melted provolone and Grouchy's Homemade Dijonnaise
Italian Panini$9.99
Smoked ham, salami and melted provolone topped with mayo, oil and vinegar
Buffalo Chicken Panini$9.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Grouchy's spicy wing sauce, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

