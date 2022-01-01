Pho in Alpharetta
More about Saigon Cafe
SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Cafe
5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta
|P1 - Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
|P5 - Pho Ga
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
More about Pho And Co
Pho And Co
5310 Windward Parkway, Milton
|Meat Ball Pho
|$13.95
Meat Ball, onions, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
|Beef Combo Pho (Dac Biet)
|$14.95
Filet Mignon, Brisket, Meat Ball, Onions, Rice Noodles in a Beef Broth (Bean Sprout, Lime, Cilantro, Jalapenos on side)
|Chicken Pho (Ga)
|$13.95
Chicken breast, onions, rice noodles in a Beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)