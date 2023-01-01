Po boy in Alpharetta
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings Halcyon
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|Szechuan Tofu Po'Boy
|$13.20
Delicious lightly breaded fried tofu stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.
|Szechuan Chicken Po'Boy
|$14.30
Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Spice level 1.