Pork dumplings in Alpharetta

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$11.00
6 of our famous boiled pork dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$16.50
12 of our famous boiled pork dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Cafe
5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta
|Pan Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings (6pcs)
|$8.50