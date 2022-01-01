Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants that serve quiche

French Gourmet Bistro

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Lorraine$12.00
Bacon, Cream, Egg, Cheese
More about French Gourmet Bistro
Theo's Brothers Bakery

12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Leek Gruyere Quiche$48.00
9 inch Quiche, 12 pieces
*Easter Pre-Order Item for pick-up on 4/16.
Veggie Quiche$48.40
9 inch Quiche, 12 pieces Two (2) day advance notice is needed
More about Theo's Brothers Bakery
Warm Waves Coffee House

52A N Main St, Alpharetta

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Quiche$6.95
More about Warm Waves Coffee House
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

