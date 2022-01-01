Quiche in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve quiche
French Gourmet Bistro
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Quiche Lorraine
|$12.00
Bacon, Cream, Egg, Cheese
Theo's Brothers Bakery
12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta
|Bacon Leek Gruyere Quiche
|$48.00
9 inch Quiche, 12 pieces
*Easter Pre-Order Item for pick-up on 4/16.
|Veggie Quiche
|$48.40
9 inch Quiche, 12 pieces Two (2) day advance notice is needed
Warm Waves Coffee House
52A N Main St, Alpharetta
|Spinach Quiche
|$6.95
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.