Salmon in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve salmon

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

 

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon & Jumbo Sea Scallop$42.00
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$12.99
7 Tequilas Salmon$16.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Cactus Cantina image

 

Cactus Cantina

3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Salad$14.99
More about Cactus Cantina
MADE Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails

45 B Roswell St, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Roasted Salmon$22.00
quinoa, brussel sprouts, lemon burr blanc
More about MADE Kitchen & Cocktails
MF Bar image

 

MF Bar

7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
King Salmon Sashimi$24.00
Wild Caught King Salmon
Spicy Salmon Maki$10.50
Spicy Salmon and Cucumber
Grilled Salmon$18.00
Grilled Salmon with a Tare Glaze
More about MF Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
7 Acre BarNGrill image

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bowl$28.00
curry, coconut rice, pineapple relish, spinach, toasted coconut
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Caesar$10.29
Salmon Salad$10.29
Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon, grilled and served over a bed of greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and blue cheese crumbles
Atlantic Salmon Sandwich$10.29
Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
9224069f-0b92-481e-a403-4d4e37eef7e4 image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SALMON BLT*$12.25
bacon, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula,
herb aioli, toasted ciabatta bread, hand cut fries
SALMON QUINOA BOWL (GF)$22.95
pan roasted salmon, herbed organic quinoa, roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, red onion, cumin seeds, salsa verde
Grilled Salmon BLT$12.95
Bacon, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta bread.
More about The Union Restaurant
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Salmon Omelet Special$11.99
••••••• Baked Salmon Salad •••••••••$10.99
(ONLINE) Baked Salmon
More about Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

