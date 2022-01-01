Salmon in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve salmon
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Salmon & Jumbo Sea Scallop
|$42.00
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Salmon Tacos
|$12.99
|7 Tequilas Salmon
|$16.99
More about MADE Kitchen & Cocktails
MADE Kitchen & Cocktails
45 B Roswell St, Alpharetta
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$22.00
quinoa, brussel sprouts, lemon burr blanc
More about MF Bar
MF Bar
7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|King Salmon Sashimi
|$24.00
Wild Caught King Salmon
|Spicy Salmon Maki
|$10.50
Spicy Salmon and Cucumber
|Grilled Salmon
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon with a Tare Glaze
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Salmon Bowl
|$28.00
curry, coconut rice, pineapple relish, spinach, toasted coconut
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Salmon Caesar
|$10.29
|Salmon Salad
|$10.29
Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon, grilled and served over a bed of greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and blue cheese crumbles
|Atlantic Salmon Sandwich
|$10.29
Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
More about The Union Restaurant
The Union Restaurant
14275 Providence Rd, Milton
|GRILLED SALMON BLT*
|$12.25
bacon, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula,
herb aioli, toasted ciabatta bread, hand cut fries
|SALMON QUINOA BOWL (GF)
|$22.95
pan roasted salmon, herbed organic quinoa, roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, red onion, cumin seeds, salsa verde
