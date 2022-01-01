Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sea scallops in
Alpharetta
/
Alpharetta
/
Sea Scallops
Alpharetta restaurants that serve sea scallops
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
No reviews yet
Jumbo Prawn and Sea Scallop
$45.00
Salmon & Jumbo Sea Scallop
$42.00
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
MF Bar
7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
No reviews yet
Hokaido Sea Scallop (N)
$8.00
Sea Scallop Yakitori
$7.00
More about MF Bar
