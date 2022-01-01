Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Catrina's Mexican Grill image

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD$8.99
Grilled or fried
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

 

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Papaya Salad$21.00
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

