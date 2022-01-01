Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Pizza
A thick crust pizza, baked with tomato pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Please allow 40-45 for prep time, as this pizza does take longer to bake.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Sicilian Cheese Pizza$23.99
Vito's Special Sicilian Pizza$29.99
Tick Crust Square Pizza Topped With Marinara Sauce,Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Green Peppers,Onions and Extra Cheese.
Meat Lover Sicilian Pizza$29.99
Tick Crust Square pizza Topped with Marinara Sauce,Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Ground Beef,Bacon.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Pizza
A thick crust pizza, baked with tomato pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Please allow 40-45 for prep time, as this pizza does take longer to bake.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria

