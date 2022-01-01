Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Minnie Olivia

10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Spaghetti with Meatballs$9.00
More about Minnie Olivia
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$16.99
W/ meatballs or Sausage.
Lunch Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce$10.99
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti$12.99
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Item pic

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti w/ Pomodoro Sauce$11.76
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti$14.07
Your Choice of beef meatballs or meat sauce with spaghetti and Pomodoro sauce. Served with a dinner roll.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
The Union Restaurant image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRANDMA'S SEDGWICK'S SPAGHETTI$12.50
spaghetti tossed with ground beef, tomato,
cheddar cheese, toasted ciabatta bread
More about The Union Restaurant

