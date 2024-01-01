Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve tortas

Mr. Taco - Alpharetta

4000 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTAS ESPECIALES$13.00
Stuffed with our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.
TORTAS$0.00
TORTA LOCA$13.00
Pastor, carnitas & ham.
More about Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
Item pic

 

Betos Tacos - Alpharetta

5530 Windward Pkwy Suite 101, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta De Pollo$10.95
Torta De Asada$10.95
Torta Moreliana$12.25
Slow-roasted pork belly, refried beans, avocado slices, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and red pickled onions.
More about Betos Tacos - Alpharetta

Map

