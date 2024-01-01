Tortas in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve tortas
More about Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
4000 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|TORTAS ESPECIALES
|$13.00
Stuffed with our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.
|TORTAS
|$0.00
|TORTA LOCA
|$13.00
Pastor, carnitas & ham.
More about Betos Tacos - Alpharetta
Betos Tacos - Alpharetta
5530 Windward Pkwy Suite 101, Alpharetta
|Torta De Pollo
|$10.95
|Torta De Asada
|$10.95
|Torta Moreliana
|$12.25
Slow-roasted pork belly, refried beans, avocado slices, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and red pickled onions.