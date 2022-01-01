Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Minnie Olivia image

 

Minnie Olivia

10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet, Strawberry Compote, Vanilla Ice Cream$10.00
More about Minnie Olivia
Item pic

 

Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BELGIAN WAFFLE w scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
These waffles, manufactured only in Belgium, contain large pearls of sugar that caramelize on the waffle iron when baked. For breakfast or a grab-and-go snack, top them with ice cream, fruit or whipped cream.
More about Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chai Lattes

Crepes

Steak Subs

Shrimp Rolls

Thai Tea

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston