Waffles in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve waffles

Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

5215 Windward Pkwy, Suite A, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Crunch Shake$5.89
More about Chick'nCone
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Our Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and served with our soon to be famous fried chicken, all finished with a drizzle of hot honey.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Kid's Waffle Sampler$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

