Rossotti's Alpine Inn
Founded in 1852, Casa De Tableta is the second oldest continually operating tavern in California. While the name may have changed numerous times during its rich history, 167 years later the Alpine Inn continues to attract customers to the beer garden on the banks of Los Trancos Creek. Our historic tavern seats 50 people & our open-air outdoor beer garden seats 250.
Location
3915 Alpine Rd
Portola Valley CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
