Go
Toast

Rossotti's Alpine Inn

Founded in 1852, Casa De Tableta is the second oldest continually operating tavern in California. While the name may have changed numerous times during its rich history, 167 years later the Alpine Inn continues to attract customers to the beer garden on the banks of Los Trancos Creek. Our historic tavern seats 50 people & our open-air outdoor beer garden seats 250.

3915 Alpine Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$6.95
Sea Salt, minced parsley, lemon, parmigiano reggiano, tzatziki
The Brutus$11.95
Romaine and little gem lettuces, calabrian chili caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, shaved parmigiano reggiano, italian parsley
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.95
Crispy chicken tenders and french fries
The Ormondale Pizza$14.95
Four cheese pizza - Mozzarella, fontina, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, red sauce
Alpine Burger$8.95
Painted Hills grass-fed Angus 1/4 lb. burger, lettuce, secret sauce, tomato, Martin's potato bun
The Besio$19.95
Spicy fennel sausage, Calabrian chile, Mascarpone cheese, Clover honey drizzle
The Margaret R$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, red sauce.
Alpine Double Burger$12.95
Painted Hills grass-fed Angus two 1/4 lb. patties, lettuce, secret sauce, tomato, Martin's potato bun.
The Santorini Greek Salad$12.95
Feta cheese, English cucumbers, tri-color beets, olives, red onion, bell pepper, house vinaigrette & garden herbs. Add pulled chicken +5
The Pink Lady$12.95
Mixed greens, pink raddichio, pink lady apples, dried cranberries, spiced marcona almonds, Laura Chenel goat cheese, champagne & shallot vinaigrette {VG} {GF} {CN}
See full menu

Location

3915 Alpine Rd

Portola Valley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkside Grille

No reviews yet

California Gourmet Comfort Food. Dining Amongst 1000 years Old Redwoods

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Dutch Goose

No reviews yet

Serving Burgers-Brews-Pizza Since 1966

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

A public house and pizzeria inspired by the golden state.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston