Alpine Tavern

Family Fun, year round, Whether it's summer time on our patio, or winter time in our Alpine Igloo Village, We've got you covered. Weekly Specials, including All You Can Eat Cod, every Friday night. Live music every Friday and Saturday Night!

220 S. Otsego Ave

Popular Items

California Cobb$13.99
Turkey, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and avocado, with cream parmesan italian dressing.
Fried Pickles$10.95
Served with chipolte ranch
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Spicy chunks of breaded all white chicken
with diced tomato, crumbled bleu cheese &
red onion with bleu cheese dressing
Kids Mini Burgers$6.99
Side Salad$2.69
Panko Breaded Mozzarella$10.99
Fresh mozzarella with light herb seasoning, served with a side of tomato cream sauce
Ranch$0.50
Crispy Alaskan Cod Loins$13.99
1/2 lb hand battered in house.
Served with your choice of two sides
Alpine Burger$12.95
220 S. Otsego Ave

Gaylord MI

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
