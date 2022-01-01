Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alpine restaurants you'll love

Go
Alpine restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Alpine

Alpine's top cuisines

Juice & smoothies
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Alpine restaurants

Plaine image

 

Plaine

215 E holland, alpine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
iced starcups macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
iced mocha
Like a mocha, only cold and iced. Cold frothed milk combined with iced down espresso and your choice of chocolate flavor. Watch out, the Mexican mocha is spicy but so delicious. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
latte
Ah, the latte! The staple. Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a slight latte milk foam that may have a beautiful picture to behold. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
More about Plaine
Jugo image

 

Jugo

208 West Holland, Alpine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pink Flamingo (Copy)
Acai Mango$8.50
PB&J$8.50
More about Jugo
Spicewood image

 

Spicewood

2612 W. US 90, Alpine

No reviews yet
More about Spicewood
Banner pic

 

Ole Crystal Bar

410 E Holland Ave, Alpine

No reviews yet
More about Ole Crystal Bar
Map

More near Alpine to explore

El Paso

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

El Paso

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston