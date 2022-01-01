Al's Cafe
You would not expect your soup choice to be Brazil de Cacao or Vegetable Creole at the local malt shop, but then again Al’s isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery. Al’s Café provides its customers with comfort food alongside more innovative dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Thanks to the creative touch of Chef Tony Jamin, each dish is made from scratch, and tastes better than even Mom’s homemade dinners.
ICE CREAM
43 DuPage Ct • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
43 DuPage Ct
Elgin IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
For all Catering Orders Please Call the Restaurant Directly at 847-742-5400
Thank You.
