You would not expect your soup choice to be Brazil de Cacao or Vegetable Creole at the local malt shop, but then again Al’s isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery. Al’s Café provides its customers with comfort food alongside more innovative dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Thanks to the creative touch of Chef Tony Jamin, each dish is made from scratch, and tastes better than even Mom’s homemade dinners.

ICE CREAM

43 DuPage Ct • $$

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)

Popular Items

12oz SHAKE$4.50
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
Salmon Caesar$13.50
Pepper & herb encrusted salmon filet served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter
Lamb Chops$33.95
Lamb chops marinated in mint, lemon, cumin & sea salt, pan-seared & prepared with a red wine, spiced honey Shiraz demi-glaze. Served with homemade mashed potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.
Artichoke Dip$8.95
Served with toasted pita wedges
24oz SHAKE$6.50
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
Veggie Melt$8.50
Spinach Florentine, Muenster, Colby & Swiss cheese & a sprinkle of sunflower seeds served on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Duck A L'Orange$24.95
Canadian duck breast pan-roasted to a slight pink & served with a classic orange induced demi-glaze. Served with homemade mashed potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.
Roasted Salmon Mediterranean$18.95
Roasted Mediterranean salmon filet served pan-seared in garlic, tomato & white wine, topped with a sautéed shrimp & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Grill Cheese Trio$6.50
Swiss, Muenster & Colby cheese served on light sourdough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Cheese Burger$8.00
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with a choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

43 DuPage Ct

Elgin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
