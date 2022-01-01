Go
Consumer pic

Menu

Most Popular

Turkey & Cheese Sub
$11.50

Sliced Turkey and Provolone

Deluxe Sub
$11.50

Salami,Ham, Cappicolo, Pepperoni and Provolone

Item pic
Chicken FIngers W/ Fries
$11.20
Fries
Fries
$6.70
12 Traditional Wings
$14.00
Cheese Slice
Cheese Slice
$3.70
Item pic
Chef Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Provolone, Ham, Salami, Turkey and Egg

Item pic
Italian Sub
$11.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone

12 Boneless Wings
$14.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Item pic
Jalapeno Cheddar Popper (6)
$9.20

Chicken Tenders

Item pic
Chicken FIngers W/ Fries
$11.20
Chicken Finger
$12.50

Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil/Vinegar

Item pic
Chicken Fingers (4)
$9.70

White Pizza

GF White Pizza
$14.10

White Ricotta Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh garlic and oil

Chef Salad

Item pic
Chef Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Provolone, Ham, Salami, Turkey and Egg

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Item pic
Bacon Ranch Burger Kaiser Roll
$12.50
Item pic
Bacon Cheeseburger French Bread Pizza
$9.50
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
$12.50

8oz Burger Patty, Mozzarella, Bacon and a Slice of Fried Ham Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil/Vinegar

Cheese Fries

Item pic
Cheese Fries
$7.20

With Cheddar Cheese

Curly Fries

Item pic
Curly Fries
$7.50

Seasoned Curly FF

Pies

Pie
$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Item pic
Buffalo Chicken French Bread Pizza
$9.50

Chicken Pizza

Item pic
Chicken Ranch French Bread Pizza
$9.50

Cheesesteak Subs

Cheesesteak Sub
$12.50

Ribeye, Mozzarella, Fried Onions and Marinara Sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
$12.50

Chicken Steak, Mozzarella, Fried Onions and Marinara Sauce

Waffles

Item pic
Waffle Fries
$7.50

Seasoned Waffle FF

Turkey Salad

Item pic
Turkey & Cheese Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Provolone, Turkey

Chicken Parmesan

Item pic
Chicken Parmesan
$12.85

Spaghetti

KIds Spaghetti
$3.99
Item pic
Side Spaghetti
$3.99

Caesar Salad

Item pic
Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.95

Romaine, Shredded Romano, Crouton and Lemon Pepper Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Item pic
Cajun Chicken Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Cajun Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Item pic
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Lemon Pepper Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Italian Subs

Item pic
Italian Sub
$11.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone

Pretzels

Item pic
Brewers Pretzel
$8.50

Fried Zucchini

Item pic
Fried Zucchini
$8.20
$8.20

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger Sub
$12.50

8oz Burger Patty, Mozzarella and Slice of Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil/Vinegar

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak
$12.50

Ribeye, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce + OVEN TOASTED

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm Grinder
$12.50

Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce +OVEN TOASTED

Tuna Rolls

Item pic
Tuna & American Kaiser Roll
$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Item pic
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Breaded Chicken with Mild Sauce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Hoagie
$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil/Vinegar

Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings
$14.00
Veggie Salad

Item pic
Veggie Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Broccoli, Pickles, Pepper Rings

Tossed Salad

Item pic
Tossed Salad
$7.70

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
$12.50

Chicken Steak, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato Fried Onion, Oil/Vinegar

Steak Salad

Item pic
Super Steak Salad
$13.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ribeye Steak, Curly FF

Cheese Pizza

Item pic
Cheese French Bread Pizza
$6.75

Garlic Bread

Item pic
Garlic Bread
$8.70

Chicken Corn Soup

Chicken Corn Soup
$7.50

More

Item pic
Eggplant Parmesan
$12.85
Stuffed Shells
$12.85
Tuna & Cheese Sub
$11.50

Tuna and Provolone

Special Sub
$11.50

Salami, Ham, Cappicolo and Provolone

Item pic
Loaded Wedges
$11.20

With Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Item pic
Steak Tots
$10.20

With Steak, Cheddar and Mozzarella Side Sauce

Item pic
Garlic Parm Tots
$8.20

With Garlic, Oil, Romano Cheese

Item pic
Mozz Cheese Sticks (6)
$9.50
Item pic
California Tots
$10.20

Tots with Bacon, Cheddar and Ranch

Item pic
Onion Rings
$8.20
Item pic
4 Bread Sticks
$7.50
Item pic
Pizza Fries
$10.20

With Pepperoni Mozzarella and Side Sauce

Side of Meatballs
$4.25
Item pic
Pinwheels
$5.60

Puffed Wheat

Item pic
California Fries
$10.20

Fries with Bacon, Cheddar and Ranch

Item pic
Fried Mushrooms
$8.20
$8.20
2.99 Bag Chips
$2.99
Item pic
Create Your Own French Bread Pizza
$9.50
Red Veggie French Bread Pizza
$9.50
Fountain Soda
$2.79
2Liter Bottle
$3.50
20 Oz Bottle
$2.79
Can Soda
$1.50
Energy Drinks
$3.50
Big Bens
$2.00
Kids Juice
$1.50
Kids Pizza
$7.85
Item pic
Cheesesteak Salad
$11.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ribeye Steak

Item pic
Big Burger Kaiser Roll
$12.50
Chicken Parm Grinder
$12.50

Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce +OVEN TOASTED

Item pic
Cheesesteak Special
$12.50

Ribeye, Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Fried Onions and Marinara Sauce

Cheesesteak Hoagie
$12.50

Ribeye, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion, Oil/Vinegar

Meatball Parm Grinder
$12.50

Meatballs, Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce + OVEN TOASTED

Cheesesteak Green Peppers
$12.50

Ribeye, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Fried Onions and Marinara Sauce

Buffalo Chicken
$12.50

Breaded Chicken, Mild Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella and Ranch

30 Traditional Wings
$30.00
Item pic
White Spinach Tomato & Ricotta Slice
$4.70
Cheesesteak Stuffed Slice
$4.70
Item pic
Hot! Hot! Hot! Slice
$4.70
Item pic
Sicilian Slice
$4.70
Item pic
Porky (Meat Lovers) Slice
$4.70
Item pic
Buffalo Chicken Slice
$4.70
Item pic
White Mushroom Slice
$4.70
Item pic
Chicken Ranch Slice
$4.70
Item pic
Margherita Slice
$4.70
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

2240 Millennium Way, Enola PA 17025

Directions

