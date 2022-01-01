Go
Toast

Als Burgers & Chicken

Fresh Food Made Fast!

2319 Leland Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Burger$5.49
Crispy Fries$2.79
Handcut Fries$2.99
Single Burger$3.99
See full menu

Location

2319 Leland Dr

Albert Lea MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1910 Fresh Mexican

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food!

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Your Friendly Neighborhood Pub!

112 On Broadway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Interchange

No reviews yet

The Interchange offers a unique dining experience in Historical Downtown Albert Lea. Enjoy our one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
We love to serve Breakfast, Lunch, Full Coffee Bar, Smoothies, Wine, Beer, and More.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston