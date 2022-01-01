Go
Consumer picView gallery

Al's Hot Chicken - El Monte

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3854 peck road unit b

El Monte, CA 90034

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3854 peck road unit b, El Monte CA 90034

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Xecora Gastronomia Urbana - El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,420
11583 Lower Azusa Rd El Monte, CA 91732
View restaurantnext
Baby bros pizza & wings
orange starNo Reviews
11007 Lower Azusa Rd,Ste C El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
Tonkotsu House Ramen - El Monte
orange starNo Reviews
12010 RAMONA BLVD #4 EL MONTE, CA 91732
View restaurantnext
Shakey's Pizza El Monte CA
orange star4.4 • 471
11420 Valley Blvd El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
B Nutritious - El Monte
orange star4.6 • 542
3311 Tyler Ave El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
La Palma La - 11012 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
11012 Main Street El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Monte

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near El Monte

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Al's Hot Chicken - El Monte

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston