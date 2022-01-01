Go
Al's Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

14518 Ventura Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings$10.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
2 Waffles + 2 Strips$11.95
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
3 Large chicken tender strips$11.95

Mac & Cheese$4.95
Al's Loaded Fries (Large)$12.99
A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce
Extra Strip$2.95
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1$9.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Sandwich Only$7.95
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Half Chicken$13.95

Location

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
