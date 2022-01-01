Go
Toast

Al's Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

10821 Venice Blvd. • $

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Large chicken tender strips$11.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
2 Waffles + 2 Strips$11.95
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup
6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings$10.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Coleslaw$4.95
Al's Loaded Fries (Large)$12.99
A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Half Chicken$13.95
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles
Sandwich Only$7.95
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1$9.95
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Extra Strip$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10821 Venice Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Oldfield's Liquor Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bigfoot West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston