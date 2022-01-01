Al's Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
10821 Venice Blvd. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10821 Venice Blvd.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Oldfield's Liquor Room
Come in and enjoy!
Bigfoot West
Come in and enjoy!
Blind Barber
Come in and enjoy!