Alsip restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
115 Bourbon Street
3359 W 115th St, Merrionette Pk
|Popular items
|Stuffed Pasta Purses
|$15.00
Pasta purses stuffed in a blend of six cheeses, served with grilled chicken in a cream sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
|South Side Garlic Chips
|$8.00
Waffle fries tossed in butter and garlic. Served with cheese sauce on the side.
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Ten meaty wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, mild, medium, hot, or habenero sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Ta Canijo - Alsip
4361 West 127th Street, Alsip
|Popular items
|JAMAICA
|$2.00
|TORTA
|$7.00
|HORCHATA
|$2.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Jr Burrito
|$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Stan's Donuts
3701 W 128 Place, Alsip