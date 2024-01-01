Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Alsip

Alsip restaurants
Alsip restaurants that serve fajitas

Deuces Sports Bar & Grill

11525 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Plate$12.00
More about Deuces Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Alsip

12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip

Avg 4.2 (7856 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Plate *Special*$13.89
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
Fajita Plate$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Jr Fajita$9.25
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King - Alsip

