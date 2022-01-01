Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Alsip

Alsip restaurants
Alsip restaurants that serve nachos

Ta Canijo - Alsip - 4361 West 127th Street

4361 West 127th Street, Alsip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHO CHEESE$0.75
More about Ta Canijo - Alsip - 4361 West 127th Street
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Alsip

12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip

Avg 4.2 (7856 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Nachos$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
Veggie Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
More about Taco Burrito King - Alsip

