Quesadillas in Alsip
Alsip restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Ta Canijo - Alsip
Ta Canijo - Alsip
4361 West 127th Street, Alsip
|QUESADILLA GRANDE
|$9.00
Con Carne
More about Taco Burrito King
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip
|Quesadilla w/Meat
|$7.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
|King Quesadilla w/Meat
|$9.55
A Large Sized Quesadilla with meat & melted cheese inside a large tortilla
|King Quesadilla
|$7.75
A Large Sized Quesadilla with melted cheese inside a large tortilla