Quesadillas in Alsip

Alsip restaurants
Toast

Alsip restaurants that serve quesadillas

Main pic

 

Ta Canijo - Alsip

4361 West 127th Street, Alsip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
More about Ta Canijo - Alsip
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip

Avg 4.2 (7856 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/Meat$7.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
King Quesadilla w/Meat$9.55
A Large Sized Quesadilla with meat & melted cheese inside a large tortilla
King Quesadilla$7.75
A Large Sized Quesadilla with melted cheese inside a large tortilla
More about Taco Burrito King

