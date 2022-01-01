Tacos in Alsip

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

115 Bourbon Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

115 Bourbon Street

3359 W 115th St, Merrionette Pk

Avg 3.2 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Tacos$6.00
A dozen fried chicken tacos served with our freshly made red chili salsa and sour cream.
More about 115 Bourbon Street
Main pic

 

Ta Canijo - Alsip

4361 West 127th Street, Alsip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS$3.00
More about Ta Canijo - Alsip
Tacos (Mxn Style) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip

Avg 4.2 (7856 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Veggie Tacos$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King

