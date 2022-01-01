Tacos in Alsip
115 Bourbon Street
3359 W 115th St, Merrionette Pk
|Mini Tacos
|$6.00
A dozen fried chicken tacos served with our freshly made red chili salsa and sour cream.
Taco Burrito King
12201 South Pulaski Road, Alsip
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.