Al’s New York Pizza

Come in and enjoy scratch made New York style pizza. The garlic rolls are amazing and everything is made with with that New York style you know and love.

158 Hialeah Dr

Popular Items

Veggie Lovers$19.00
Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers,
Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.
Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.
Hialeah FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
