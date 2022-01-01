Go
ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY

SERIOUSLY FUN DRINKS

435 Ionia Ave SW

Avg 5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED VANILLA LATTE$5.95
20oz • ESPRESSO • MILK • VANILLA
KALE YEAH, DUDE$8.45
20oz • ORGANIC GREENS• CELERY • GREEN APPLE • ORANGE • LEMON • BANANA
ICED VANILLA MATCHA LATTE$5.95
GOOD VIBES ONLY OKAY$8.45
20oz • BLACK TEA • BLUEBERRIES • BANANA • LEMON • HONEY • FRESH BASIL
LIQUID DEATH - STILL$2.00
ICED UNSWEETENED LATTE$5.95
20oz • ESPRESSO • MILK
🐍 COBRA LIBRE!$6.95
ALWAYS SUNNY$8.45
20oz • GUAVA NECTAR • MANGO • LIME • ORANGE • BANANA • OPTIONAL CHILE DE ARBOL
FREAKY TIKI$8.45
20oz • PINEAPPLE • ORANGE • MINT • HEMP SEED • COCONUT MILK • BANANA
GREEN TEA - LEMON ELDERFLOWER$4.65
COLD BREWED GREEN TEA • LEMON ELDERFLOWER
Location

435 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
