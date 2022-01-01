Otra Vez
Otra Vez brings chef Akhtar Nawab's innovative Mexican cuisine to the South Market District of New Orleans. We aim to provide thoughtful and delicious food, beverage and hospitality in a warm and inviting environment. Our goal is to cook with pride and integrity and have a lot of fun doing it. We’re thrilled to be a part of the amazing New Orleans community!
1001 Julia St • $$
Location
1001 Julia St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
