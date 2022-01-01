Go
Otra Vez

Otra Vez brings chef Akhtar Nawab's innovative Mexican cuisine to the South Market District of New Orleans. We aim to provide thoughtful and delicious food, beverage and hospitality in a warm and inviting environment. Our goal is to cook with pride and integrity and have a lot of fun doing it. We’re thrilled to be a part of the amazing New Orleans community!

1001 Julia St • $$

Avg 4 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Tacos$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Spinach Queso Fundido$12.00
Spinach queso fundido, chili piquin, tostada chips.
Arroz Verde$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
Fish Tacos$12.00
Roasted gulf fish tacos, charred pineapple salsa, chipotle aiol, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Chicken Tacos$12.00
Roasted oregano chicken tacos, avocado, salsa cruda, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Churros$8.00
New Orleans style churros, ricotta, chocolate atole sauce, powdered sugar.
Esquites$7.00
Mexican street corn, chili piquin, chipotle aioli.
Guacamole, Tostada Chips, Salsa$13.00
Fresh made guacamole, cilantro, lime, onions, tostada chips, guajillo salsa
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Toilets
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1001 Julia St

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
