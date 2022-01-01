Alta Calidad
Alta Calidad is an innovative Mexican restaurant led by Chef Akhtar Nawab in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. Featured menu items include delicious tacos made with housemade corn tortillas, as well as crowd favorites like octopus & pork belly skewers over poblano rice. Refreshing margaritas are made with fresh lime juice and agave. Alta Calidad has been proudly awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand award for the past 2 years.
552 Vanderbilt Avenue • $$
552 Vanderbilt Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
