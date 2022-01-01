Go
Alta Calidad

Alta Calidad is an innovative Mexican restaurant led by Chef Akhtar Nawab in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. Featured menu items include delicious tacos made with housemade corn tortillas, as well as crowd favorites like octopus & pork belly skewers over poblano rice. Refreshing margaritas are made with fresh lime juice and agave. Alta Calidad has been proudly awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand award for the past 2 years.

TACOS

552 Vanderbilt Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)

Popular Items

Poblano Rice & Black Beans$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
Yuca Tots$9.00
Yuca tater tots. Served with chipotle aioli.
Brisket Tacos$15.00
Braised brisket adobo tacos, banana leaf, guajillo, crispy chihuahua cheese. Fresh house-made corn tortillas (2 tacos per order)
Oregano Chicken Taco$13.00
Oregano roasted chicken tacos, avocado-chipotle aioli, lettuce, onions, salsa cruda. House-made corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Roasted Fish Tacos$14.00
Pan-seared fish of the day, chipotle mayonnaise, salsa cruda, cabbage, fresh house-made corn tortillas. Pistachio molé. (2 tacos per order)
Pea Shoot Tacos$14.00
Pea shoot tacos, crispy chickpeas, black bean puree, salsa roja. 2 tacos per order. Gluten free and vegan.
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Berkshire Pork Shoulder$15.00
Al Pastor style, adobo marinated Berkshire pork shoulder with roasted pineapple, pickled onions, serrano peppers, a side of salsa cruda and a side of house made corn tortillas
Guacamole, Chips, Salsa$18.00
** Due to the recent ban on importing avocados from Mexico, we had to temporarily raise our price of guacamole**
Alta Calidad's homemade guacamole, chips and house-made guajillo salsa (red salsa).
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

552 Vanderbilt Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
