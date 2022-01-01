Alta Strada Foxwoods
Come in and enjoy!
240 Fox Tower Dr
Location
240 Fox Tower Dr
Ledyard CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Christo's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Mystic Market Foxwoods
Come in and enjoy!
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
Come in and enjoy!
Comix Roadhouse
**STOMP YOUR BOOTS**
Comix Roadhouse is the place to go for a boot stompin’ good time! From #TBTKaraoke every Thursday and live, local & regional country music every Friday & Saturday night, to mechanical bull riding, and Roadhouse dancers.
**LAUGH WITH US**
The comedy club at Comix Roadhouse is open every Thursday through Sunday with entertainment nightly and late-night shows Thursday through Saturday.
** GRAB SOME GRUB & WET YOUR WHISTLE **
The Roadhouse offers a delicious authentic Texas-style offering with favorites like smoked brisket, Baby Back Ribs, and pulled pork with a focus on farm fresh ingredients, delivered daily. Craft beer has always been our thing. Our fully stocked bar and crew of mixologists are creating unique country-themed cocktails nightly. Whiskey lover? We’ve got a selection you’d wrassle for!
Perfect for birthdays, bachelor + bachelorette parties, and so much more.
Book a table or the entire room—the possibilities are endless!