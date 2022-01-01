Alta Strada Mosaic

Go
Alta Strada was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
With our carry out and delivery business, we are now featuring margaritas, sangrias and negronis "to go". Check out our wines too! Thanks for all the support.

PIZZA • PASTA

2911 District Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese$24.00
Traditional Bolognese Sauce, Rosemary, Parmigiano (contains pork)
Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar$14.00
Caesar Dressing, Garlicky Breadcrumbs, Parmigiano
Margherita Pizza$18.00
With San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil + Choose Your Toppings
Old Fashioned Garlic Bread.$8.00
With Tomato Basil Dipping Sauce
Nonna's Meatballs$15.00
With Whipped Ricotta, Spicy Tomato Basil Sauce
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$19.00
With Black Pepper, Pecorino (vegetarian)
Baked Ziti$19.00
Sunday Meat Sauce, San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano (contains pork)
Penne alla Vodka$21.00
With Garlic, Basil, Tomato Basil, Crema (vegetarian)
Giant Chicken Parm$27.00
San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Seasonal Vegetable
Eggplant Parm$22.00
Eggplant, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Grilled Broccolini
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2911 District Ave

Fairfax VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

