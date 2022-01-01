Alta Strada Wellesley

Go
Popular Items

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$26.00
Our bolognese sauce is a ragout of veal, pork and beef slow cooked with a touch of milled San Marzano tomatoes, butter and our thin, ribbon-like pasta. Finished with parm cheese.
Chitarra$28.00
Chitarra with Shrimp, Spicy Tomato, and Asparagus
Nonna’s Meatballs$15.00
Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta and Spicy Tomato Basil Sauce
Chicken Parm Old School$24.00
Our chicken parm is our signature chicken Milanese with spicy tomato basil sauce and melted fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of roasted broccoli with garlic and evoo.
Plain Cheese Pizza$19.00
Plain Cheese Pizza
Not available Gluten Free
Caesar Salad$12.00
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Bread Crumbs
Penne Alla Vodka$23.00
Milled tomatoes and cream sautéed with a touch of vodka, basil, S&P and chili flakes, garlic, & butter. Finished with parmigiano cheese.
AOP w/ Spaghetti$22.00
Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Pomodoro
Garlic in Olive Oil , milled San Marzano Tomatoes
Garlic Bread$8.00
Garlic Bread with Spicy Tomato Dipping Sauce,
Not available Gluten Free .
Lune$25.00
Mushroom filled ravioli with more sliced mushrooms in a light cream sauce, finished truffle oil, Parmigiano cheese & parsley.
Location

92 Central Street

Wellesley MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
