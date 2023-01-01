Altadena restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Altadena restaurants

Altadena restaurants
  Altadena

Altadena's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Salad
Must-try Altadena restaurants

Amara Kitchen image

SALADS

Amara Kitchen - Altadena

841 East Mariposa St., Altadena

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Grain Bowl$15.50
Beets, mixed greens, sweet potatoes, and pesto, served on quinoa or black rice. Topped with avocado, arame, and sesame seeds.
v | gf
Chicken Salad$16.00
Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing, and pickled red onions. Served with toasted rice bread.
gf | df | nfo
HIHO Falafel$16.00
Falafel, feta cheese, seasonal pickle, greens, purple cabbage, pickled red onions, yogurt sauce, and boss sauce. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes.
Inspired by our Highland Park neighbors at HiHo market.
vo | gfo | nfo
More about Amara Kitchen - Altadena
Main pic

 

Miya Thai

2470 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Miya Thai
Banner pic

 

Craw Daddy Boiler - 2954 Marengo Ave

2954 Marengo Ave, Altadena

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Craw Daddy Boiler - 2954 Marengo Ave
