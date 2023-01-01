Altadena restaurants you'll love
SALADS
Amara Kitchen - Altadena
841 East Mariposa St., Altadena
|Popular items
|Pesto Grain Bowl
|$15.50
Beets, mixed greens, sweet potatoes, and pesto, served on quinoa or black rice. Topped with avocado, arame, and sesame seeds.
v | gf
|Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing, and pickled red onions. Served with toasted rice bread.
gf | df | nfo
|HIHO Falafel
|$16.00
Falafel, feta cheese, seasonal pickle, greens, purple cabbage, pickled red onions, yogurt sauce, and boss sauce. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes.
Inspired by our Highland Park neighbors at HiHo market.
vo | gfo | nfo
Craw Daddy Boiler - 2954 Marengo Ave
2954 Marengo Ave, Altadena