Altamonte Springs restaurants you'll love

Altamonte Springs restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Altamonte Springs restaurants

Something Fishy image

SEAFOOD

Something Fishy

249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Oysters$9.99
Pacific Oysters are dusted with a seasoned crust for crunch and flavor. Lightly blanched, these pacific oysters have a bold flavor.
Spicy Cauliflower$8.99
The mild Aleppo pepper, with its cumin undertones, Appealing to vegetarians and carnivores alike
SALMON BOWL$15.99
8oz. of fresh Atlantic salmon over spring mix or cilantro lime rice with your choice of 4 toppings
Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs image

 

Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs

301 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SLICE BIANCA$3.95
Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
CHEESE CALZONE$8.99
14" CHEESE$12.95
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

468 W. HIGHWAY 436, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
Fat Lamb image

 

Fat Lamb

851 S. Sr 434 suit1120, Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DINNER CHICKEN KEBABS$12.55
2 Skewers Chicken Kebab with Rice and Salad
DINNER LAMB GYRO PLATTER$12.95
6oz Lamb Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
DINNER CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER$11.95
6oz Chicken Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
Rethink Food & Drink image

 

Rethink Food & Drink

1150 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Honey BBQ$12.50
Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.
Avocado Toast ($6.00/$9.00)$6.00
avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast
Build Your Own Acai Bowl$12.00
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

280 S State Rd 434, Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (2240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Supreme$13.90
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
ORIGINAL California Burrito$15.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
Friendly Confines image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Friendly Confines

451 E Altamonte Dr, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S-ONION RINGS
(12) WINGS$22.99
BREADSTIX 6$7.99
Restaurant banner

 

Kohinoor Indian Restaurant

FL, Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
