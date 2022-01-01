Altamonte Springs restaurants you'll love
Altamonte Springs's top cuisines
Must-try Altamonte Springs restaurants
More about Something Fishy
SEAFOOD
Something Fishy
249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|Fried Oysters
|$9.99
Pacific Oysters are dusted with a seasoned crust for crunch and flavor. Lightly blanched, these pacific oysters have a bold flavor.
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$8.99
The mild Aleppo pepper, with its cumin undertones, Appealing to vegetarians and carnivores alike
|SALMON BOWL
|$15.99
8oz. of fresh Atlantic salmon over spring mix or cilantro lime rice with your choice of 4 toppings
More about Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs
Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs
301 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|SLICE BIANCA
|$3.95
Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
|CHEESE CALZONE
|$8.99
|14" CHEESE
|$12.95
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
468 W. HIGHWAY 436, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS
|Popular items
|SHRIMP.
|$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|CHICKEN
|$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|SIRLOIN
|$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Fat Lamb
Fat Lamb
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120, Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|DINNER CHICKEN KEBABS
|$12.55
2 Skewers Chicken Kebab with Rice and Salad
|DINNER LAMB GYRO PLATTER
|$12.95
6oz Lamb Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
|DINNER CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER
|$11.95
6oz Chicken Gyro Meat with Rice, Salad, Pita, and Tzatziki
More about Rethink Food & Drink
Rethink Food & Drink
1150 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|Asian Honey BBQ
|$12.50
Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.
|Avocado Toast ($6.00/$9.00)
|$6.00
avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast
|Build Your Own Acai Bowl
|$12.00
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
280 S State Rd 434, Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|Tacos Supreme
|$13.90
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
|ORIGINAL California Burrito
|$15.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
|Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
More about Friendly Confines
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Friendly Confines
451 E Altamonte Dr, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS
|Popular items
|S-ONION RINGS
|(12) WINGS
|$22.99
|BREADSTIX 6
|$7.99
More about Kohinoor Indian Restaurant
Kohinoor Indian Restaurant
FL, Altamonte Springs