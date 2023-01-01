Curry in Altamonte Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fat Lamb image

 

Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120

851 S. Sr 434 suit1120, Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Special curry chicken$12.95
More about Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
Rethink Food & Drink image

 

Rethink Food & Drink

1150 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilli$0.00
creamy coconut bisque with onions, apple, garlic, and an array of curry and savory spices
Curry Chick'un$13.00
curry spice sauce, tofu, brown rice, greens, avocado, cucumber, crushed peanuts, quick slaw, cilantro. CONTAINS: PEANUTS
More about Rethink Food & Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Kohinoor Indian Restaurant - FL

FL, Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH CURRY$18.00
Fish cooked in a curry sauce with herbs and spices.
CHICKEN CURRY$16.00
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce.
MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY$15.00
Vegetables cooked with spices in a creamy butter sauce.
More about Kohinoor Indian Restaurant - FL

