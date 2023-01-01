Curry in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs restaurants that serve curry
More about Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120, Altamonte Springs
|Dinner Special curry chicken
|$12.95
More about Rethink Food & Drink
Rethink Food & Drink
1150 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs
|Chilli
|$0.00
creamy coconut bisque with onions, apple, garlic, and an array of curry and savory spices
|Curry Chick'un
|$13.00
curry spice sauce, tofu, brown rice, greens, avocado, cucumber, crushed peanuts, quick slaw, cilantro. CONTAINS: PEANUTS
More about Kohinoor Indian Restaurant - FL
Kohinoor Indian Restaurant - FL
FL, Altamonte Springs
|FISH CURRY
|$18.00
Fish cooked in a curry sauce with herbs and spices.
|CHICKEN CURRY
|$16.00
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce.
|MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY
|$15.00
Vegetables cooked with spices in a creamy butter sauce.