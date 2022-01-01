Wekiva Springs restaurants you'll love

Wekiva Springs restaurants
Wekiva Springs's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Wekiva Springs restaurants

Something Fishy image

SEAFOOD

Something Fishy

249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Cauliflower$8.99
The mild Aleppo pepper, with its cumin undertones, Appealing to vegetarians and carnivores alike
Fried Oysters$9.99
Pacific Oysters are dusted with a seasoned crust for crunch and flavor. Lightly blanched, these pacific oysters have a bold flavor.
Fish & Grits$12.99
House fish prepared for you served on our garlic three cheese grits.
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

468 W. HIGHWAY 436, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KRAB RANGOON$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
Rethink Food & Drink image

 

Rethink Food & Drink

1150 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PB Monster Açai Bowl$11.00
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF
Avocado Toast ($6.00/$9.00)$6.00
avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast
Build Your Own Acai Bowl$12.00
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings
