Wekiva Springs restaurants you'll love

More about Something Fishy
SEAFOOD
Something Fishy
249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$8.99
The mild Aleppo pepper, with its cumin undertones, Appealing to vegetarians and carnivores alike
|Fried Oysters
|$9.99
Pacific Oysters are dusted with a seasoned crust for crunch and flavor. Lightly blanched, these pacific oysters have a bold flavor.
|Fish & Grits
|$12.99
House fish prepared for you served on our garlic three cheese grits.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
468 W. HIGHWAY 436, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS
|Popular items
|SIRLOIN & SHRIMP
|$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|CHICKEN & SHRIMP
|$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|KRAB RANGOON
|$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
More about Rethink Food & Drink
Rethink Food & Drink
1150 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs
|Popular items
|PB Monster Açai Bowl
|$11.00
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF
|Avocado Toast ($6.00/$9.00)
|$6.00
avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast
|Build Your Own Acai Bowl
|$12.00
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings